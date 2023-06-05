UBS Group AG Buys 4,617 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 349.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 3.7 %

RBC Bearings Profile

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $212.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.40 and a 200-day moving average of $224.96. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 1.34.

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.