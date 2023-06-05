UBS Group AG Buys 49,897 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 1,818.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,897 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $841,545.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,410 shares of company stock worth $1,117,713. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 3.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

NYSE NUS opened at $34.64 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.30%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

