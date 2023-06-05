UBS Group AG Buys 80,858 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 2,878.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of Vericel worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vericel by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vericel by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vericel by 600.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the period.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of VCEL opened at $32.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $35.73.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

