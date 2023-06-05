UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,910 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.00% of RGC Resources worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 102,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 103,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 77,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter.

StockNews.com started coverage on RGC Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

RGC Resources stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.89 million, a PE ratio of -164.31 and a beta of -0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

RGC Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial users in its service territory. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other. The Gas Utility segment focuses on tariff rates and other regulatory mechanisms through which it provides for the sale and distribution of natural gas to customers.

