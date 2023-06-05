UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWKN. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 30,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 65,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000. 59.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $49.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.