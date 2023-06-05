UBS Group AG Grows Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 390.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 543,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,657 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 38.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,270,000 after buying an additional 938,531 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in I-Mab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,613,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in I-Mab by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 55,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in I-Mab by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,079,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 352,503 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in I-Mab by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 927,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on I-Mab from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on I-Mab from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $3.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $12.76.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

