UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 1,237.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,056 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after buying an additional 9,940,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,055 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,724 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.42.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.26 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.15.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 230,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

