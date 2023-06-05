UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.62% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $230,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RTM opened at $155.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $185.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.60 and its 200 day moving average is $163.23.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.