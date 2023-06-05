UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

UBS Group AG grew its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 1,160,571.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,720 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.83% of PetIQ worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 199.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,051,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 700,358 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 885,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after buying an additional 406,825 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 2,756.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 285,616 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 197.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 296,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 196,944 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at $1,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PetIQ from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

PetIQ Stock Performance

PETQ opened at $13.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $400.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.69 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

