UBS Group AG Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Rating) by 156.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,111 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.02% of United States Gasoline Fund worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 35,279 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 139.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,386 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United States Gasoline Fund during the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in United States Gasoline Fund during the second quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 55,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period.

United States Gasoline Fund Stock Up 2.9 %

UGA stock opened at $59.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.39. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $80.29.

About United States Gasoline Fund

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

