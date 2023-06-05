UBS Group AG Has $2.18 Million Stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Middlesex Water worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at $740,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSEX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Middlesex Water from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Middlesex Water Stock Up 3.5 %

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $82.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.75. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $96.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average of $81.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Featured Articles

