UBS Group AG Has $2.22 Million Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Stepan worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 26.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Stepan by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Stepan by 18.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 58.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stepan by 191.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stepan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Stepan Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $97.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.83. Stepan has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $116.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.86.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.23). Stepan had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $196,067.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,896.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $196,067.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,896.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $372,146.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,983 shares of company stock worth $748,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

