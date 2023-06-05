UBS Group AG Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,344 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $101.65 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.25 and a 200-day moving average of $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on WWE. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

