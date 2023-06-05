UBS Group AG Has $2.24 Million Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 140.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,132 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

KRG stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,200.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on KRG. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

