UBS Group AG Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 609.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $80.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.92. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

