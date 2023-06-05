UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,948.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LOPE stock opened at $106.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.70 and its 200 day moving average is $111.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.37 and a 1-year high of $124.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

