UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.44% of Artivion worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Artivion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Artivion by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Artivion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Artivion Price Performance

About Artivion

Artivion stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 5.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $625.06 million, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.39.

(Get Rating)

Artivion, Inc engages in the research and development of solutions which address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.