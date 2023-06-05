UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 73.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 14.2% during the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

NYSE FRA opened at $11.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $12.79.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.1116 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.