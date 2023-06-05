UBS Group AG Purchases 16,962 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 123.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Maximus by 1,722.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after acquiring an additional 603,270 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Maximus by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,378,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Maximus by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,721,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Maximus Price Performance

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $156,515.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,501.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $83.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.93. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $85.25.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

