UBS Group AG Purchases 287,775 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 509.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Infinera were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 98,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on INFN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, February 24th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Infinera Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Infinera had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $392.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Infinera

In related news, CEO David W. Heard bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,467.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

