UBS Group AG Purchases 639 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 27,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 4.1 %

SON stock opened at $61.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at $68,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Stories

