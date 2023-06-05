UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 637.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Westlake by 128.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Westlake by 12,680.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $113.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.86. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $134.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

