UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 332.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZD. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Trading Up 6.7 %

ZD opened at $64.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $94.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

ZD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In other Ziff Davis news, CFO Bret Richter bought 2,000 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.13 per share, with a total value of $118,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,046.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.81 per share, with a total value of $49,580.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,311.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bret Richter acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.13 per share, for a total transaction of $118,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,046.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,777 shares of company stock valued at $814,890. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment specializes in the technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, and healthcare markets, offering content, tools, and services to consumers and businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.