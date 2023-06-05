UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 31,235 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 35.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance
MQT stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $13.49.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (MQT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.