UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 31,235 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 35.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance

MQT stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

