UBS Group AG Reduces Position in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.75% of VectivBio worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VectivBio by 15.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,143,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after purchasing an additional 420,591 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VectivBio in the fourth quarter worth about $11,481,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VectivBio by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of VectivBio in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VECT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of VectivBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of VectivBio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded shares of VectivBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

VECT opened at $16.57 on Monday. VectivBio Holding AG has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

