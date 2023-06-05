UBS Group AG Sells 133,237 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,237 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.28% of B&G Foods worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,268,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,818,000 after acquiring an additional 145,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,884,000 after acquiring an additional 453,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after acquiring an additional 85,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after acquiring an additional 101,926 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 833,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 33,557 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods

In other B&G Foods news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Price Performance

NYSE:BGS opened at $13.54 on Monday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.72 million, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 0.43.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $511.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -172.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BGS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

