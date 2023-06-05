UBS Group AG Sells 181,896 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 181,896 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.41% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 298,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $11.17.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

