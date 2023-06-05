UBS Group AG Sells 21,153 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,153 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,197 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $5,518,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,712,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $3,102,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Main Street Capital by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 662,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 71,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

MAIN opened at $40.32 on Monday. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director John Earl Jackson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,266.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $267,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,058.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

