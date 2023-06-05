UBS Group AG Sells 286 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.87% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $185.57 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $158.11 and a 52 week high of $200.14. The firm has a market cap of $250.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.07.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

