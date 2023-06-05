UBS Group AG Sells 312,490 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 312,490 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Vicor worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Vicor by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,310,000 after purchasing an additional 976,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Vicor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563,884 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vicor by 1,039.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 170,484 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,462,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,962,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Vicor from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

VICR opened at $56.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $82.39.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $97.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

