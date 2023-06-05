UBS Group AG Sells 346,468 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,468 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $26.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.80, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

