UBS Group AG Sells 600,963 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600,963 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $51,477.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 93,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,210.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $51,477.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 93,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,210.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $107,776.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,687.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $289,831. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWO opened at $13.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.15%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.51%.

TWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Maxim Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

