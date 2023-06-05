UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 152,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corp Onex sold 8,310,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $361,073,453.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,145,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,127,232.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,210,921 shares of company stock valued at $400,178,592 over the last three months. Company insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

RYAN stock opened at $41.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.