Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Stake Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) by 197.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 55,883 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.
Ultrapar Participações Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $3.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.65.
Ultrapar Participações Company Profile
Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.
