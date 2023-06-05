UniFirst Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

UniFirst has increased its dividend by an average of 27.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. UniFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UniFirst to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $176.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $205.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in UniFirst by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,994,000 after buying an additional 24,811 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

See Also

