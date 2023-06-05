United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 64,337 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,353 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at $138,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 30,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UMC shares. HSBC lowered United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

NYSE UMC opened at $8.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $9.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

