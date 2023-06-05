Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock Holdings Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of U. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,053,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,522,000 after purchasing an additional 250,855 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,195,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,661,000 after purchasing an additional 235,447 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 184.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

U has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Insider Activity

Unity Software Price Performance

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $2,425,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,801,459 shares in the company, valued at $58,259,184.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $58,180.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 389,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,005.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $2,425,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,801,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,259,184.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,776 shares of company stock valued at $5,638,962. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U opened at $31.00 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.