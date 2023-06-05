Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 345.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5,368.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Up 4.3 %

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.81 per share, with a total value of $97,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,065,052.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,416.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,353,548.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.81 per share, with a total value of $97,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,052.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 5,395 shares of company stock valued at $249,156 over the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UHT opened at $45.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.83 million, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.87. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.32.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.89%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.