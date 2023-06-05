Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 442.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.85%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

