Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Valaris during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 80.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Valaris by 49.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $62.21 on Monday. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.65.

VAL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

