VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 20,731 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,857,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 870.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $47.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.01. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $54.37.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Profile

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

