Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFVA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of VFVA opened at $96.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $597.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average of $99.87.

About Vanguard U.S. Value Factor

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.