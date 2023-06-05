Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 68.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $834,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at $81,633.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Trading Up 1.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $18.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.97.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers photo enforcement solutions and services. The Commercial Services segment provides toll and violation management solutions by partnering with the fleet management and rental car companies.

Further Reading

