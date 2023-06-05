VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

VICI stock opened at $31.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

