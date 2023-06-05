Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,861 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of Viking Therapeutics worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $659,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 131,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $2,227,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $659,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 760,569 shares of company stock valued at $14,598,069. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

VKTX opened at $22.28 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

