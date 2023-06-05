Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Holdings Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,172 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,036,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,390,000 after acquiring an additional 434,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,410,000 after acquiring an additional 311,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,161,000 after acquiring an additional 950,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIR. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Insider Activity

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $7,873,031.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,904,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,585,718.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Steven J. Rice sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $64,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $7,873,031.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,904,799 shares in the company, valued at $461,585,718.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 869,012 shares of company stock worth $22,221,642. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 0.26. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

