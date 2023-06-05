Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1,296.7% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 83.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. On average, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.204 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -101.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Burke acquired 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,156,770.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,970 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.