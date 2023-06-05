Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) by 2,458.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,749 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.22% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after acquiring an additional 832,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 616,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $11.36 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a positive return on equity of 95.18%. The company had revenue of ($1.55) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $58,231.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $58,231.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $34,221.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,953 shares of company stock valued at $147,684. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.