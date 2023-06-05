Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Shawcor (SCL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Shawcor (TSE: SCL):

6/2/2023 – Shawcor had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$29.00 to C$20.00.

6/1/2023 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/16/2023 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.50 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2023 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2023 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/16/2023 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$16.25 to C$18.00.

5/16/2023 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$15.75 to C$19.00.

5/16/2023 – Shawcor had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$25.25 to C$23.50.

4/25/2023 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

4/19/2023 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$18.50 to C$21.75.

Shawcor Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE SCL opened at C$16.30 on Monday. Shawcor Ltd. has a one year low of C$4.99 and a one year high of C$16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 543.33, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.03). Shawcor had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of C$345.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$344.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Shawcor Ltd. will post 1.9789343 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

