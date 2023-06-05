Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Activity

Weis Markets Trading Up 4.1 %

In related news, COO Kurt A. Schertle acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.65 per share, for a total transaction of $119,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 5,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,850.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

WMK stock opened at $62.93 on Monday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $95.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $81.46.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

